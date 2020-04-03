Charitable Travel announces partnership with JustGiving ahead of April launch

Despite the current situation, social enterprise travel agent Charitable Travel will still launch in late April, and has partnered with JustGiving to support the donation process.

Charitable Travel, which announced its plans to launch in January, will offer customers holidays, hotels, flights and ancillary products while raising money for charity. Customers booking with Charitable Travel will be able to donate to the charity of their choice, and surplus profits donated to support disadvantaged social enterprise communities in destinations where tourism is key to the local economy.

It has just announced a key partnership supporting the donation journey with JustGiving.

Charitable Travel CEO Melissa Tilling explained:

“Once our customer has confirmed their holiday, cruise or travel arrangements with our reservations team we will invite them to click through to our bespoke donation platform, created by JustGiving, to donate an amount equal to 5% of the price of their travel arrangements to the charity of their choice.” “Our donation site will offer the same flexible and easy to use JustGiving functionality to make a donation. One the 5% donation is confirmed we will deduct the same amount from the customer’s holiday price, meaning the customer has the holiday they want, made a donation to a great charity and spent no more money.”

JustGiving’s Director, Sales & Partnerships, Marshall Simmonds commented: