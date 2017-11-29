Thames Valley charities sought to partner with local law firm

Thames Valley law firm Blandy & Blandy LLP, which has offices in Reading and Henley-on-Thames, is seeking two new local charities to support from 2018.

Blandy & Blandy is currently supporting Twyford-based Daisy’s Dream and Reading Samaritans, having previously supported charities including Younger People with Dementia, Camp Mohawk, Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Berkshire Vision. Fundraising activities have included raffles and silent auctions, a bake sale, a sponsored ‘rowathon’, monthly dress down days, quarterly staff events (which each department takes it in turn to organise) and an annual quiz night, which this year saw 23 Thames Valley firms take part and raised a record-breaking £4,600.

Richard Tredgett, a trustee at Reading Samaritans, said:

“As well as fundraising, members of Blandy & Blandy’s team have become involved in our charity and provided invaluable support with our operation. We have also attended several of their charity briefing events, which have given invaluable updates on changing legislation in the charity sector, and had the benefit of legal advice. They genuinely support the charity they choose and their people give their time with a passion. Our thanks to every single member of the team.”

The law firm will also continue to support other causes, including the Reading Pancake Race, Reading Legal Walk, Reading Santa Run, school events and charity golf days.

To be considered, please contact david.lamont@blandy.co.uk to request an application form. The application deadline is 16 March 2018.

