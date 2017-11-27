Tech Trust achieves milestone of £200m in savings for charities

Tech Trust, which helps third-sector organisations access donated software has now helped charities save £200m.

Tech Trust was set up over 16 years ago and now serves 32,000 charities and provides donated products from Adobe, Cisco, Microsoft, Symantec and others.

Future plans include the launch of the Tech Trust 101 guide, which will build on the educational content and news blogs on the organisation’s Charity Digital News website. Tech Trust 101 will provide a platform through which trustees and senior managers can collaborate with others going through similar journeys. A charity-technology marketplace site is also planned to help IT service providers and cloud-based companies discount their offerings to charities.

Tech Trust’s Chairman, Charles Mindenhall, said:

“In our first thirteen years, UK charities saved £100m through our programmes. That same amount has been saved again in the last four. In the last financial year alone, over 5,000 new charities registered with us, saving £22m on IT procurement costs between them.” “The rapid growth is being driven by the realisation within the sector of the benefits that technology can bring to charitable organisations, while at the same time, many are finding that they need to evolve to make stretched funds go further.”

