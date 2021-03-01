Churches invited to apply for laptops & tablets to help communities with home learning

Samaritan’s Purse is offering churches and community groups government-issue laptops and tablets for use within their communities to assist with home learning and ongoing school catch-up.

The charity’s ’Learning in Lockdown’ initiative hopes to equip local churches to help those in need in their communities by ensuring as many children as possible are supported in their learning.

‘Learning in Lockdown’ continues the charity’s ‘This is Love’ campaign, which after launching in March 2020 saw 500 churches, organisations and community groups receive either free PPE kits or emergency cash grants to help meet the urgent needs within their local community. Samaritan’s Purse has £130,000-worth of laptops and tablets available, which fulfil UK government requirements, are ready and equipped for online learning and are available now for applications.

Darren Tosh, UK Executive Director of Samaritan’s Purse said:

“Our experience in disaster areas around the world has taught us that during times of crisis like this, meaningful partnerships can be forged between churches and their communities. We want to stand in the gap for churches and organisations helping to care for those facing the challenges that come with home-learning, and hope a small gift of a laptop or tablet will make a big difference in the life of a child struggling to engage with school in this challenging season.”

Churches can select the age of the child in need. Tablets have been purchased for children in lower primary school (years one-four), while basic laptops have been provided for children in school years five and above. Included inside each pack is a card with a message of encouragement for the child who will receive it.

Rev Malcolm J. Duncan, Lead Pastor at Dundonald Elim Church received six laptops and four devices for children within his community. He commented:

“These devices makes a real and lasting difference in the lives of children and their families. This initiative not only answers a crucial need now, and demonstrates faith in action, it also alleviates a huge pressure for families that otherwise would not be able to help their children with access to a device. In addition, this simple act of love offers a brighter and better future to these children and their families.”

To date the charity has purchased 530 laptops and tablets. It has received through the Church Revitalisation Trust, which have agreed to match every gift received for this project up to £65,000.

Churches, organisations and community groups can apply for laptops and tablets for members of their community through Samaritan’s Purse website.