Honorary Treasurers Forum publishes online version of handbook

The Honorary Treasurers Forum has published a new version of its handbook online, offering advice, information and support for Charity Treasurers, Finance Directors and Board Members on how to strengthen their financial accountability.

The new version of the handbook takes into account the financial and governance changes introduced since its launch ten years ago and will be kept updated online with any new guidance and relevant information in the future.

The content was produced by Kate Sayer, Judith Miller and Arlene Clapham from Sayer Vincent, with the funding for the development and production provided by the Worshipful Company of Management Consultants Charitable Fund.

Bruce Gordon, Chair of the Honorary Treasurers Forum said:

“Many books and guides explain charity accounting, but they don’t cover all the aspects of an Honorary Treasurer’s role. “The role of a Treasurer can be highly diverse. They provide advice and support in many areas related to finance, but also serve as the go-between for the finance staff and the trustee board. They also might Chair the finance committee or do the book keeping in smaller charities. They need accounting knowledge, but also the skills and behaviours to work well with others. We hope this handbook, with the fantastic content from Sayer Vincent will help navigate through the ‘softer’ aspects of the role.”

The new handbook can be downloaded from the Honorary Treasurers Forum website.

