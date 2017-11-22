Thames Valley law firm invites local charities to apply for its support

Thames Valley law firm Blandy & Blandy LLP is planning to support two local charities in 2018 and is inviting applications.

The firm, which has offices in Reading and Henley-on-Thames, is currently supporting:

Twyford-based Daisy’s Dream and

Reading Samaritans

It has previously supported charities including:

Younger People with Dementia

Camp Mohawk

Thames Valley Air Ambulance

Berkshire Vision.

Fundraising activities have included raffles and silent auctions, a bake sale, a sponsored ‘rowathon’, monthly dress-down days, quarterly staff events (which each department takes it in turn to organise) and an annual quiz night, which this year raised a record breaking £4,600.

Richard Tredgett, a trustee at Reading Samaritans, praised the charity’s relationship with the firm: “As well as fundraising, members of Blandy & Blandy’s team have become involved in our charity and provided invaluable support with our operation.

“We have also attended several of their charity briefing events, which have given invaluable updates on changing legislation in the charity sector, and had the benefit of legal advice. They genuinely support the charity they choose and their people give their time with a passion.”

In addition to their two charity partners for 2018, Blandy & Blandy LLP will continue to support other causes, including the Reading Pancake Race, Reading Legal Walk, Reading Santa Run, school events and charity golf days.

If your charity would like to be considered, please contact David Lamont to request an application form. The application deadline is 16 March 2018.

