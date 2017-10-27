Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Grow your Tenner 2017 raises almost £670,000 in a week

27 October 2017
This year’s Grow Your Tenner campaign has closed after raising nearly £670,000 worth of funding in one week for almost 1,000 local charities and community groups.

The money for this year’s LocalGiving Grow Your Tenner campaign was raised by over 11,000 supporters. This year is also giving awards to the Grow Your Tenner campaigns it considers to have been the most creative and impactful. The winning charities will each receive a donation of £100.

While Grow Your Tenner may be over for this year, there is still just time to apply for Magic Little Grants. Charitable groups in the UK that deliver physical activities can apply for grants of either £250 or £500. LocalGiving is working the with the Postcode Community Trust on Magic Little Grants. They have awarded funding to 127 projects across Great Britain so far but there is still funding available for at least a further 70 projects.

The final deadline for applications for Magic Little Grants is next Tuesday: 31 October 2017.

 

