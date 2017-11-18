Halifax NI opens new £15000 funding programme

The Halifax Foundation in Northern Ireland has launched a new funding programme called ‘Pitching for Pounds’ which will provide two awards of £15,000 over 12 months.

The awards are open to registered charities with an income of under £1m and who are supporting disadvantaged or disabled people within Northern Ireland.

Brenda McMullan, Halifax Foundation for Northern Ireland Manager, said: “We are very excited to be launching this latest programme and can’t wait to see charities come up with new ideas to help deprived communities in Northern Ireland.”

Shortlisted charities will be invited to pitch their idea to small team of Halifax trustees followed by a 10 minute question and answer session.

The Foundation says what makes this programme unique is that charities can pitch for funds based on the needs of their organisation and it gives charity representatives space to develop their ideas and be creative.

Application to the programme is via the online application form, with a deadline of 5pm on Friday 1st December 2017.

In its latest round of funding the Foundation supported 313 charities with grants of £972,353.

Paul Artherton

535 total views, 535 views today