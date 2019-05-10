Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Comic Relief provides £840,000 for N Ireland

Comic Relief provides £840,000 for N Ireland

The Community Foundation for (CFNI) has been appointed by to make £840,000 of available to voluntary sector and community groups locally over the next two years. 

Funding will be awarded under four key strategic areas:

• Children Survive and Thrive

• Global Mental Health Matters

• Fighting for Gender Justice

• A Safe Space To Be

A series of information days to help potential applicants will be held across Northern Ireland from next week.

Michael Hughes, Head of Building Sustainable Communities at CFNI, said: “The Community Foundation for Northern Ireland and Comic Relief share a number of core beliefs and priorities which include directly investing in communities, the importance of lived experiences of people in shaping and improving lives and in shifting ownership of power, as well as partnering with others who have greater experience, knowledge and connections.”

He added that CFNI believes in adapting to change learning from lived experiences and hopes to learn from the grant giving process over the next two weeks.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster, Siofra Healy, Director of Philanthropy at CFNI, said that most grants would be in the smaller range but they will provide larger grants to some projects. 

Workshop places can be booked online. Year one applications will open 10.00am Monday 3rd June 2019 and close 1.00pm Wednesday 10th July 2019.

Applications can be made only via the CFNI website.

