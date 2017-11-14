Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot returns, benefiting the Teenage Cancer Trust

Aldi has brought back Kevin the Carrot to star in this year’s Christmas ad, with proceeds from sales of a soft toy and other Aldi Christmas items benefitting the Teenage Cancer Trust.

In this year’s ad, narrated by actor Jim Broadbent, Kevin finds himself on a steam train in search of Santa, where he meets Katie the Carrot, and falls in love. Soft toys of both Kevin and Katie will be available in-store later this month for £2.99 each, with sales supporting the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Aldi has said that there will be a limit of two Kevins and two Katies per customers after toys sold out last year with many ending up on eBay.

Kevin's got love on the brain! And her name starts with a K… Send him a ❤️ to show him your support! #TongueTwisterDay pic.twitter.com/MT5uAPoChr — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) November 8, 2017

Aldi is also selling Christmas cards in benefit of the charity, donating 50p from each sale of the £1.99 packs, and has also brought back its DIY bauble decorating kit for Christmas as part of its five-year charity partnership with Teenage Cancer Trust. All profits from the sale of every Charity Paint Your Own Bauble Kit (also £1.99) go directly to the charity, with Aldi aiming to raise £5m in five years.

Planning your Christmas cards early? Our cards are here to help with 50p from each pack going to @TeenageCancer. https://t.co/JBunCa2VXh pic.twitter.com/eF4uYpSDJL — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) November 10, 2017

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director for Corporate Buying at Aldi, said:

“We’re proud of our partnership with the Teenage Cancer Trust and we’re dedicated to raising as much money as possible. That’s why we’re re-launching our popular Paint Your Own Kits, offering families the perfect opportunity to get together this festive season while supporting a wonderful cause.”

Kate Collins, Acting CEO at Teenage Cancer Trust, said:

“Whilst Christmas is a lovely time for most, for some young people and their families, it’s truly tough. We’re grateful for Aldi’s ongoing support, and every penny raised from Paint Your Own Kits will go towards making sure young people don’t face cancer alone.”

