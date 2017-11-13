John Lewis’s Moz the Monster to benefit Barnardo’s

John Lewis has chosen to support Barnardo’s through this year’s Moz the Monster Christmas ad campaign.

John Lewis is selling Moz the Monster soft toys for £20.00, and mugs for £5, with 10% of the price of from both to be donated to Barnardo’s.

The TV ad launched on 10 November, and tells the story of a little boy called Joe, who is kept awake by a 7ft imaginary Monster called Moz who is living under his bed. The two form a friendship and play together every evening, but staying awake through the night starts to take its toll on Joe, who can hardly stay awake during the day. For Christmas, he receives the gift of a night light which helps him finally get some peace and quiet from Moz, and a good night’s sleep.

Here it is, our 2017 Christmas ad #MozTheMonster pic.twitter.com/c7qPyD9ICE — John Lewis (@johnlewisretail) November 10, 2017

We’re delighted to be @johnlewisretail’s charity partner this Christmas! Look out for their ad on TV tonight to see #MozTheMonster All proceeds from Moz merch will help us continue our vital work with young carers. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/xbjcdlbNmG — Barnardo’s (@barnardos) November 10, 2017

Moz The Monster was created by advertising agency adam&eveDDB and directed by French director Michel Gondry who is best known for his feature films Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Science of Sleep and The Green Hornet.

Craig Inglis, John Lewis’s Customer Director said:

“This year’s Christmas campaign brings to life the power of children’s imaginations and the joy of great friendships. Moz and Joe’s story is magical and heartwarming and I’m sure it will be loved by all of our customers, young and old.”

