13 November 2017
John Lewis’s Moz the Monster to benefit Barnardo’s

John Lewis has chosen to support Barnardo’s through this year’s Moz the Monster ad campaign.

John Lewis is selling Moz the Monster soft toys for £20.00, and mugs for £5, with 10% of the price of from both to be donated to Barnardo’s.

The TV ad launched on 10 November, and tells the story of a little boy called Joe, who is kept awake by a 7ft imaginary Monster called Moz who is living under his bed. The two form a friendship and play together every evening, but staying awake through the night starts to take its toll on Joe, who can hardly stay awake during the day.  For Christmas, he receives the gift of a night light which helps him finally get some peace and quiet from Moz, and a good night’s sleep.

Moz The Monster was created by advertising agency adam&eveDDB and directed by French director Michel Gondry who is best known for his feature films Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Science of Sleep and The Green Hornet.

Craig Inglis, John Lewis’s Customer Director said:

“This year’s Christmas campaign brings to life the power of children’s imaginations and the joy of great friendships.  Moz and Joe’s story is magical and heartwarming and I’m sure it will be loved by all of our customers, young and old.”

 

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

