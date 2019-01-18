Five-year Commission inquiry into The Cup Trust concludes trustee responsibility

A Charity Commission inquiry into The Cup Trust and its tax avoidance scheme has concluded clear responsibility by its corporate trustee Mountstar Ltd.

The Charity Commission has today (18 January) published a report of its five-year long statutory inquiry into The Cup Trust. The charity was involved in a complex tax avoidance scheme, which, if successful, would have resulted in the charity benefiting from gift aid payments from HMRC.

The report details the Commission’s findings as to how the tax avoidance scheme was designed to operate, who stood to benefit from it, and its conclusions as to the actions and omissions of the charity’s corporate trustee.

The inquiry concludes that the charity’s trustee, Mountstar Limited, is responsible for “clear mismanagement and misconduct” and failed to fulfil its legal duties as trustee in entering the charity into the scheme and managing its participation in the scheme.

The report also details failings to address or manage serious conflicts of interest arising from relationships between the corporate trustee and individuals who devised the tax avoidance scheme and had benefited from entering the charity into it and advertising it to tax payers.

During the course of the inquiry, the Commission disqualified both the corporate trustee, and three individuals who served as directors of the corporate trustee, from charity trusteeship under section 181 of the Charities Act.

The Commission first investigated The Cup Trust in 2010, following concerns reported to it about the charity’s participation in a tax avoidance scheme. The statutory inquiry was launched in 2013, when the charity’s trustee failed to provide information to HMRC regarding its gift aid claims. The regulator then immediately appointed an interim manager (IM), granting the IM all the powers of trusteeship and excluding Mountstar from decision making at the charity.

The report sets out why the inquiry has taken five years to conclude, pointing to complexity, various legal challenges by the corporate trustee to the Commission’s inquiry and its use of legal powers, and the need for the IM appointed to seek High Court approval to withdraw the charity’s gift aid applications. The report also states that the publication of the report was delayed due to the diversion of Commission resources in February 2018 to deal with safeguarding matters, and that no tax reliefs were ever granted by HMRC to the charity.

Harvey Grenville, Head of Investigations at the Charity Commission, said: