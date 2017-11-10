Fundraising Regulator welcomes 1000th charity registration

One thousand charities have now signed up to the Fundraising Regulator’s registration scheme for those not within the scope of its fundraising levy.

Fulfil the Wish is the 1000th charity to join the Fundraising Regulator‘s scheme, which it launched in March 2017. The Regulator encourages charities spending less than £100,000 a year on fundraising to sign up and pay an annual fee of £50 to use the ‘Registered with’ logo on their fundraising materials, which demonstrates to supporters and the public that they are committed to open, honest and accountable fundraising.

The Regulator has also opened registration to fundraising agencies. In addition, 1400 larger charities have now paid the Fundraising Regulator’s levy.

Stephen Dunmore, Chief Executive of the Fundraising Regulator said:

“This is an important benchmark of success for the Fundraising Regulator, and demonstrates an increasing level of support and respect from smaller charities in the sector for the vital work being done to maintain high standards and improve public confidence. We will continue to encourage fundraising charities to register with us.”

Peter Lewis, Chief Executive of the Institute of Fundraising said:

“The 1000th charity registration with the Fundraising Regulator today marks just how much progress has been made in recent years. It is a little over a year since the Fundraising Regulator opened their doors and with more charities registering all the time it shows the commitment to support high standards in the fundraising profession. We congratulate all the charities who have registered and encourage any who are yet to, to do so!”

