Fundraising Regulator relaunches updated Public Register

The Fundraising Regulator today (1 February) relaunches its Public Register following a number of updates designed to improve transparency.

The updated register now states whether an organisation is a ‘Registered Charity’ or ‘Levy Paid’, to differentiate between smaller fundraising charities completing registration and larger organisations that are within the scope of the Regulator’s levy.

Organisations that are within the scope of the levy but have not paid will be shown on the Public Register as ‘Levy Unpaid’.

The Public Register also shows commercial fundraising organisations that have completed registration with the Regulator. These are listed as ‘Registered Commercial Supplier’.

The register will be updated on a daily basis to reflect new payments made to the Fundraising Regulator. Organisations already registered will have three months from the point at which their registration expires to renew payment before being removed from the Public Register.

As of 31 January 2018, the Register records that :

1,400 organisations paid Levy Year 1, while 199 were non-payers. (The 199 include 49 charities that have committed to pay, 76 no responses, 28 refusals and 46 in negotiation.)

1,208 organisations have paid Levy Year 2, while 503 have so far not paid. (Of the 503, 95 have committed to pay, 368 have not thus far responded, 23 have refused and 17 are in negotiation.)

Several organisations that have not paid in Levy Year 1 have paid in Levy Year 2.

Levy Year 2 includes more charities than Levy Year 1, based on updated information available from the Charity Commission.

Stephen Dunmore, Chief Executive of the Fundraising Regulator said:

“These updates to the Public Register directly respond to feedback from the sector urging us to increase transparency regarding payment of the fundraising levy. We would like to thank the organisations that have committed to supporting the work we do with them to improve fundraising standards and increase public confidence in the sector”.

3 total views, 0 views today