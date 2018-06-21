Fundraising Regulator updates Code on TPS compliance

The Fundraising Regulator has updated the Code of Fundraising Practice to stress the need for organisations carrying out telephone fundraising to comply with the Telephone Preference Service (TPS).

The Regulator has included a short guide to TPS compliance to help fundraisers understand their responsibilities and, following a consultation, has removed the requirement for telephone fundraising agencies to hold mandatory TPS Assured certification.

The rule had stated that telephone fundraising agencies “must have up to date TPS Assured certification”. This has been updated to stress in more general terms the need to evidence compliance with TPS legal requirements.

Stephen Service, Policy Manager at the Fundraising Regulator said:

“We have listened carefully to feedback from telephone agencies and charities on this rule following its introduction in 2015. It’s clear that obtaining TPS assured certification has been a useful and appropriate step for some organisations, but has proven disproportionately burdensome for others. “The key point is that there is no ’one-size-fits-all’ where monitoring is concerned. Charities and agencies need to be able to evidence their compliance with TPS and take a risk-based approach to how they audit their practices, based on the scale of their fundraising campaigns and the methods used.”

Tamsin Mitchell, Compliance Manager, Telephone Fundraising, Institute of Fundraising said: