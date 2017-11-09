Tesco Christmas turkeys to benefit food charity partners

Tesco is pledging to donate £1 for every fresh turkey sold, shared between its two food charity partners to help people in need over the festive period.

Tesco launched its Christmas campaign, Everyone’s Welcome on 5 November with the first of five ads on ITV, and will donate the money to FareShare and The Trussell Trust from every sale of a fresh turkey between 6 November 2017 and 25 December 2017.

The initiative builds on the support offered by the retailer to local communities through its annual Food Collection, and its food surplus redistribution scheme, Community Food Connection. Last year, Tesco became the first retailer to pledge that no food that is safe for human consumption will go to waste from its UK operations, and since 2012, Tesco customers and colleagues have donated the equivalent of over 60 million meals to people in need.

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco Chief Customer Officer said:

“This year, our campaign will celebrate the many ways we come together at Christmas, and how food sits at the heart of it all. We want our customers to know that however they choose to do Christmas, and no matter what they need, we can help – Everyone’s Welcome at Tesco. “As part of our campaign this year, we’re delighted to work with our long-term charity partners FareShare and The Trussell Trust to donate £1 for every fresh turkey purchased to help feed people in need this Christmas – it’s another little help for our local communities at an important time of year.”

FareShare Chief Executive Lindsay Boswell said:

“Christmas is the one time of year that brings everyone together however, FareShare is seeing an increased demand to support charities who help people experiencing food poverty or who are alone at this time of year. This generous initiative from Tesco is perfect timing – it means we can help 6,700 charities across the country to continue providing food and life-changing services to those in need this Christmas.”

650 total views, 650 views today