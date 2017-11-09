2017 I’m a Celebrity to donate to Make-A-Wish UK

This year’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! returns to TV screens this November with 15p from every phone vote being donated to Make-A-Wish UK.

The show starts on ITV on Sunday 19 November. The line-up has yet to be announced but celebrities rumoured to be taking part include Coronation Street’s Jennie McAlpine, former England Rugby player Ben Cohen, and numerous TOWIE stars.

Make-A-Wish UK will benefit by receiving 15p from every phone vote. It was chosen as the programme’s new beneficiary charity last year, and the funds all go towards granting the wishes of children with life-threatening conditions.

We're proud to join forces with @MakeAWishUK for #ImACeleb 2017 to help children with life-threatening conditions. Find out more 👉 https://t.co/3gR4I6oyO0 pic.twitter.com/QAUQE8LWMN — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 8, 2017

Jason Suckley, CEO of Make-A-Wish UK said:

“We’re overjoyed to be working with ITV and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! again in 2017. Almost 2000 children facing a life threatening condition will turn to us for a wish in 2017 and funds raised will really help to make a difference. We couldn’t be more excited to be involved!”

Abigail Tompsett, ITV’s Head of Appeals and Partnerships, added:

“We’re delighted to be able to use the power of our reach to support Make-a-Wish UK again this year. I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is such a popular family show and it’s great we’ll be able to help make a difference to children and their families who are experiencing such tough times whilst enjoying seeing how this year’s celebs will fare in the Jungle.”

