Nominations open for 2018 Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award

Veuve Clicquot is inviting nominations from the public for its 2018 Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award. It is the longest-running international award created specifically to recognise the contribution that women have made to business life.

Previous award winners include Dame Marjorie Scardino DBE FRSA, Anya Hindmarch MBE and Alison Brittain, CEO Whitbread. The award is presented to those “who share the same qualities as Madame Clicquot: her enterprising spirit, her courage and the determination necessary to accomplish her business goals.”

Veuve Clicquot Social Purpose Award

Last year saw the addition of the Veuve Clicquot Social Purpose Award, which was won by Jude Kelly CBE, Artistic Director at Southbank Centre.

In 2018, this award will again aim to celebrate business women championing social purpose beyond their core business case. Charities are encouraged to nominate some of the many business women that they work with on fundraising and philanthropy campaigns.

Veuve Clicquot New Generation Award

The Veuve Clicquot New Generation Award recognises the success and vision of female entrepreneurs between the ages of 25 and 35.

As the 45th awards opened for nominations, Julie Nollet, Marketing & Communications Director, Moët Hennessy UK, said: “The Business Woman Awards continue in not only giving the spotlight to those women who deserve recognition for their success but also women who act as a clear role model to future generations.”

Jude Kelly CBE, Artistic Director at Southbank Centre, added: “Winning the first ever Veuve Clicquot Social Purpose Award last year has given me an incredible platform to spread the word about what we are doing at Southbank Centre – in particular, our WOW festivals – and hopefully inspire other female business leaders.”

She continued: “I want to use the momentum and enlarged community created by the awards to help support other woman and develop the next generation of businesses with social purpose at their heart. I can’t wait to see who this year’s round of award brings to the forefront.”

Judges for the 2018 Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award come from a mixture of past winners, as well as industry leaders and networkers including Sarah Wood, Founder, Unruly; Caroline Michel, CEO, Peters Fraser & Dunlop; Moira Benigson, CEO, MBS Group.

Who was Madame Clicquot?

Married in 1798 to François Clicquot, owner of a Champagne business, and widowed at 27, Madame Clicquot took control of the business. She demonstrated her commercial spirit in 1810 by producing the first vintage wine of the Champagne region and later invented the first “riddling table” in 1816, as a way to clarify Champagne. Adopted across the Champagne region, this method is still used today by all Houses.

