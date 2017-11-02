AFP announces Mike Geiger as new President & CEO

Mike Geiger has been named as the new President and CEO of The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP).

Geiger’s appointment at the AFP is effective as of 1 November. He joins from the Chief Executives Organization, Inc where he spent seven years as executive director and chief operating officer, directing its day-to-day global operations, leading a staff of 30 and supporting the board of directors and all organisational committees. At CEO, Geiger increased membership significantly, generated budget surpluses each year; developed new collaborations and partnerships; and oversaw the redesign of the organisation’s website and other technology platforms.

Prior to his time at CEO, Geiger spent seven years as the Chief Financial Officer at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and then six years as the vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the German Marshall Fund of the United States. For both organisations, he provided global strategic direction in the areas of finance and accounting, fundraising, information technology, human resources and administration. Geiger has also held Chief Financial Officer and Director of Finance positions in the Washington, D.C. and Virginia areas in the hospital/medical provider industry.

Ann Hale, CFRE, Chair of AFP, said:

“The AFP Board of Directors is delighted to welcome Mike Geiger as AFP’s next President and CEO. At this time in AFP’s history, we feel that Mike has the right blend of skills and assets to help us not only grow, but excel as an organisation. He is a proven association leader with experience in international membership organisations. He has a keen financial acumen and a passion for public service which will serve our members, chapters, and the fundraising profession well.”

Geiger said:

“I am extremely excited to join this best-in-class global organisation and be part of its future growth and success. I look forward to working with our members, chapters, partners and AFP staff as we continue to advance the fundraising profession at a time when effective and ethical philanthropy is more important than ever.”

