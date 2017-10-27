Royal British Legion recreates In Flanders Fields in poppies to launch 2017 Poppy Appeal

The Royal British Legion has launched its 2017 Poppy Appeal by recreating lines of John McCrae’s poem In Flanders Fields in iconic locations across the UK, spelt out in poppies.

The lines of the poem have been recreated by the Royal British Legion in seven locations: Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, on Dunkirk Beach, on the White Cliffs of Dover, at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, in Cardiff Bay, at Salford Quays in Manchester and outside the Sage in Gateshead. The individual letters of the poem are made up of clusters of poppies, to give the impression the lines of the poem have grown from the ground, and to bring a new perspective to the poem and its meaning.

This year, the charity hopes to raise £47m through the Poppy Appeal, asking people to Rethink Remembrance by recognising the sacrifices made by the Armed Forces community, past and present.

Claire Rowcliffe, Royal British Legion’s Director of Fundraising, said:

“The Poppy Appeal 2017 is encouraging the public to recognise that your poppy supports the Armed Forces community past and present, and is a symbol of both remembrance and hope. “The work of the Legion is as relevant and vital today as it was in the aftermath of the First World War when the charity was founded. The donation for your poppy will help the Legion support today’s Armed Forces community through hardships, injury and bereavements. “We’re encouraging people to dig deep for this year’s Poppy Appeal to help us raise £47 million. The Legion’s work is entirely dependent on the public’s generous support – so please wear your poppy with pride.”

The charity has already said it will accept old pound coins in the appeal.

In other Remembrance Sunday-related news, the grouse statue at The Famous Grouse Experience has received a Poppyscotland makeover ahead of November 11th. The grouse has been given a poppy hat designed by Crieff artist June McEwan and was commissioned by The Famous Grouse Experience to highlight the ongoing contribution of the armed forces in the run up to Remembrance Sunday.

The visitor attraction will also be offering free Distillery and Tasting Experience tours for serving and retired military personnel during the month of November.

The Westminster Collection has also released The 2017 Masterpiece 5oz Silver Proof Poppy Coin. Only 250 coins have been struck, with the target of raising £700,000 for The Royal British Legion through a donation of £49.80 for each one sold. Last year. The Westminster Collection raised £500,000 through its limited edition poppy coins.

