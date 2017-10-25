The Big Give & The Childhood Trust announce three-year campaign partnership

The Big Give and The Childhood Trust have signed a three-year campaign partnership agreement.

The Big Give and The Childhood Trust already have a successful fundraising relationship, which has helped the charity raise £6.8m since 2013 via The Big Give’s online match fundraising platform, funding more than 150 projects supporting vulnerable and disadvantaged children in London.

The Childhood Trust is one of The Big Give’s biggest champion funders, providing funds in The Big Give’s Christmas Challenge for projects working to support disadvantaged children in London, and also running the Summer Give match funding campaign in partnership with it. This year’s Summer Give campaign saw The Childhood Trust raise more than £778,000: its biggest total to date.

The agreement was drafted pro-bono by city law firm Fieldfisher, and signed by The Big Give’s founder, philanthropist and businessman Sir Alec Reed CBE, and founder and Chair of The Childhood Trust Grant Gordon.

Alex Day, Director at The Big Give, said:

“The Childhood Trust is beacon partner for us in terms of match funding. They have embraced the Big Give platform and demonstrated the power of match funding to incentivise donors and empower small charities to transform the lives of the most vulnerable in society. We hope this agreement will encourage more funders to use our match funding platform as a way of achieving greater impact and scale.”

Image: (L to R) Hannah Billington, Jayne Backett, Laurence Guinness, Alex Day, Connie Chau. Front row: Grant Gordon and Sir Alec Reed CBE.

