Six great one for one campaigns

With one for one campaigns, each time someone purchases a particular item, another is donated to charity: often the same item but alternatively a donation to provide another much needed product or service. Here are six companies that are doing just that, giving shoes, glasses, baby food, and other items.

In 2016, @Essilor Vision Foundation & partners have given 10,000 children from disadvantaged families in #China a chance to #ChangeTheWorld. pic.twitter.com/B1Xzru5Rok — Essilor See Change (@SeeChange4all) September 25, 2017

Glasses Direct & Essilor Vision Foundation

Glasses Direct works with Essilor Vision Foundation, donating a pair of glasses to someone in need for every pair of glasses bought. 2017 alone has seen more than 1.5 million people screened and over 400,000 pairs of glasses given to people in need.

Your purchase of 1 Slumbersac sleeping bag provides the much needed vaccinations & immunisations to 10 newborn babies? @B1G1 #charity #give pic.twitter.com/RhLLNhH2OB — Slumbersac (@slumbersacuk) July 23, 2017

Slumbersac & Julia’s House Hospice

Every time someone buys a Slumbersac product, the company gives to charity. In the UK, it supports charities including Julia’s House Hospice and The Children’s Sleep Charity, and also works with business giving organisation Buy1Give1 to link with charitable projects around the world including India and Kenya. Support includes providing clean water, educational help for disadvantaged children, and immunisations. The purchase of one Slumbersac sleeping bag provides vaccinations and immunisations for ten newborn babies.

A big thank you to @GoodJoeUK for their generous donation of over 40 t-shirts to our dignity clothing initiative https://t.co/eXQYZJvsGH pic.twitter.com/BC7qkga0NA — Mid Yorkshire NHS (@MidYorkshireNHS) August 3, 2017

Good Joe & Mid-Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust

Each time someone buy something from Good Joe, it matches the purchase with a donation of a new item of clothing to someone in need. Good Joe adds up the number sold and twice a year it donates the same number of new t-shirts or other basics to a charity partner for distribution to people in need in the UK. Charity partners include Mid-Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust and St. George’s Crypt, Leeds.

Buy a pair of @Omwoodness glasses and @eden_reforest will plant trees! Pic | beautifuldestinations https://t.co/qpgVmmoe9Z pic.twitter.com/1hBUfwVQ8t — SmartBuyGlasses (@SmartBuyGlasses) October 8, 2017

SmartBuyGlasses, Unite for Sight & Eden Projects

For every pair of glasses bought, SmartBuyGlasses donates a pair through Unite for Sight. So far, since 2009 it has donated a total of $2,300,000 worth of glasses. It has also teamed up with Eden Projects in a partnership that sees trees planted in Haiti, Madagascar or Nepal for every sale from the Oh My Woodness! range.

Hush & Refuge

Hush has designed a limited edition sleepwear set with matching eye mask, the proceeds of which will be donated to Refuge, with every set sold providing the equivalent of one night in a safe house for a woman and her children.

Piccolo & the Trussell Trust

Piccolo has launched its largest standalone charitable project with the One for One campaign, which sees it donating a food pouch to a food bank for every one that is purchased. Piccolo’s One for One campaign will run from October until the end of the year, with the aim of sharing 100,000 extra pouches to struggling families nationwide, and sees it working with The Trussell Trust.

TOMS & WildAid

TOMS started One for One in 2006, donating one pair of shoes for every pair bought. It has since expanded its giving to include purchases of eyewear, coffee and bags. So far TOMS has given more than 75 million pairs of shoes to children in need, and works with more than 100 giving partners in over 70 countries worldwide, delivering glasses, water, and materials and training to provide safe births. This year it partnered with WildAid to help protect the giant panda through its Animal Initiative, which partners with non-profit animal conservation organisations to raise awareness and support for global animal protection, launching a range of panda inspired shoes.

