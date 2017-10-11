12 products supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2017

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Pink Ribbon. Lots of brands are showing their support for this month’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month by donating a percentage of product sales to charity, creating new products or making sizable donations, Here are twelve that have caught our eye.

Tresor Paris

Tresor Paris supports Breast Cancer Care with a range of items including cufflinks, bracelets and earrings from which it donates 20% of the sale price.

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer is donating 20% of sales from its pink bra collection this October to Breast Cancer Now, and has invited seven women (main image) who have been affected by breast cancer to front a nationwide campaign and model the range.

SmileLab

To support Breast Cancer Awareness Month and beyond, SmileLab has partnered with the Pink Ribbon Foundation. 10% of all profits from both the Advanced Whitening Strips and the FLASH Whitening Strips will be donated to the Foundation.

Polish up for #BCAM 💅🏻💕Pick up a 'Kirsten' pink polish and we'll donate 30% of the proceeds to @BreastCancerH during October! pic.twitter.com/2HQvBFB7FS — London Grace (@LDN_Grace) October 1, 2017

London Grace

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, London nail bar London Grace is donating 30% of nail varnish sales to Breast Cancer Haven.

Buyagift

Buyagift is supporting Breast Cancer Care for the 25th anniversary of the Pink Ribbon by giving 25% of the sale price from each of its Luxury Pampering, Superwoman and Indulgent Pamper Treat Smartboxes sold throughout October. The Smartboxes can be purchased both online at www.buyagift.com and in most Debenham’s stores.

ELEMIS

ELEMIS is partnering with Breast Cancer Care for the 25th anniversary of the pink ribbon and to celebrate, is donating £25,000 to the charity and has also created a Limited Edition Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 100ml in pink in support of the charity, which is being sold for £99: a saving of over £40 on the normal price.

ASDA

Asda is supporting Breast Cancer Now and Breast Cancer Care with its Tickled Pink campaign. It has a range of Tickled Pink clothing as well as a number of everyday food, drink and household goods in the Tickled Pink range, a percentage of proceeds from sales of each will go to support the charities.

Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign (formerly known as The Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign) reaches its 25th year milestone this year. Several Estée Lauder companies are releasing limited edition products in support of breast cancer research this year, including Jo Malone London and Bobbi Brown. Bobbi Brown’s Pink Peony Illuminating Bronzing Powder Set costs £35, with 20% of the sale price going to Estée Lauder’s Breast Cancer Research Foundation, while Jo Malone London is donating £5 to the Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign from the sale of every Red Roses 100ml Cologne (£88) sold throughout the month of October, pledging to donate $60,000 to the Foundation this month.

Dualit

Dualit has created its classic four-slot toaster in Petal Pink to support national charity, Breast Cancer Haven. It hopes to raise awareness of the charity as well as raise funds. When purchased through the Dualit website, £20.00 from sale of each £195 toaster will be donated to the charity.

Skechers

Skechers is donating £5 to Breast Cancer Care from the sale of each pair sold of three limited edition styles in the GOWALK 4 and YOU by Skechers ranges, available online and in-store from October. Each pair costs £62.

Fiorelli

Fiorelli will give £10 from the sale of every handbag in its Pinstripe range to Breast Cancer Care. Available online from October and in House of Fraser, John Lewis, ASOS, Shop Direct and Lipsy from November.

Smint UK is giving 5p from every Strawberry XXL tin sold this year to us. Get yours in support of #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth 🎀 pic.twitter.com/Jnw2nd6PtN — Breast Cancer Care (@BCCare) October 7, 2017

Smint UK

Smint UK is aiming to raise £150k by the end of 2017 for Breast Cancer Care, and is giving 5p from every Smint Strawberry XXL Tin.

498 total views, 498 views today