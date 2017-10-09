Queens receives largest ever legacy

Queen’s University Belfast has received its largest ever charitable legacy of £3.2 million for cardiovascular research.

The donor was Carol Crozier, a graduate of Queens whose father was a staff member and doctor, Dr Thomas Crozier. Ms Crozier’s brother had left her his estate in 2007 and since then she had been providing support to medical causes at Queens. When Ms Crozier died last year the legacy gift was made to Queens.

Queens say that 131 people have pledged a gift to the university in their will while 1,205 have expressed an interest in leaving a charitable bequest.

Fundraising income for Queens was down considerably last year compared to the year before, from nearly £15 million in 2015 to just under £8 million in 2016.

While donations from individuals, at around £1 million stayed steady over the two years, income from foundations and legacies fell from £12.4 million to £3.4 million. Corporate income was up last year to £2.6 million from over £1 million in 2015. Legacies (which don’t include the most recent large legacy) more than doubled to £770,000.

The university’s current campaign is Vision 2020 which seeks to raise £350 million.

Photo: Queens University Belfast by theapothecaryguy on Flickr.com

