Legacy income grows 6.3% in past 12 months as growth flattens

Total legacy income rose 6.3% in the last 12 months according to Legacy Foresight.

In the 12 months to March 2017, Legacy Foresight’s 83 Legacy Monitor Consortium members received £1.43bn in legacy income and 53,800 bequests. However, while Consortium legacy income grew strongly in the first half of 2016, climbing from £1.3bn to £1.4bn, since summer 2016, growth has started to flatten off.

According to Legacy Foresight, rising death rates continue to boost legacy numbers, which rose by 3.6% in the past 12 months. However, its figures suggest that Brexit is having a slight impact on residual legacy values.

In the year to March 2017, average residual values rose by 3.4% to reach £58,600. Despite this, looking ahead over the next five years Legacy Foresight is not expecting a fall in legacy incomes, even in real terms, but neither is it expecting a high growth rate.

The Consortium’s 83 UK charities account for 55 per cent of the legacy market. The next quarterly data will be available in August 2017.

