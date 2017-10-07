New Creative Director at GOOD Agency

Barney Cockerell from CHI & Partners has joined GOOD Agency as Creative Director, as the agency makes a number of internal promotions to the senior management team.

Cockerell will be responsible for leading the creative department. Before he joined CHI in 2011 he already had extensive charity experience. As Executive Creative Director at Rapp, he helped CRUK’s Race for Life become the country’s biggest mass participation event, oversaw the NSPCC’s fundraising work during the successful Full Stop campaign, and helped to win clients including Unicef and Guide Dogs.

At CHI he established a specialist in-house agency at News UK, oversaw TalkTalk’s weekly user-generated X-Factor idents, and ran The Box, CHI’s dedicated mini-agency for RBS, its biggest account.

He will be joining newly promoted deputy MD, Hanisha Kotecha and newly appointed Head of Planning, Andy Hyde as the agency’s core senior leadership team charged with driving excellence and momentum within the agency.

Cockerell said: “I’m really excited to join GOOD, an agency I’ve always admired. The client list is truly amazing and I’m relishing the challenge of taking the agency’s work to a new level. Hanisha, Andy and I have the opportunity to write the next chapter and make GOOD the envy of the industry.”

Reuben Turner becomes Creative Partner, taking on a broader remit: he will working alongside MD Chris Norman to expand the agency’s consumer CSR offering and develop innovative products and approaches for charity clients.

Turner said: “We spent the last six months searching for a Creative Director that had the ambition and experience to help us continue to grow and evolve and I am thrilled to say that Barney has that and more.”

GOOD Agency reports growth of 50% during 2017, with the addition of NSPCC, ShelterBox and Plan International UK and other charities to its client roster.

