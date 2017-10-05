DEC raises £3m in 24 hours for people fleeing Myanmar

The Disasters Emergency Committee’s appeal for people fleeing Myanmar has raised £3 million within 24 hours of its launch.

The emergency appeal yesterday by the group of 13 UK charities included national broadcast appeals on BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5, ITV and Sky.

Matched funding via the British government’s UK Aid scheme has contributed £1.2 million of the total, making the public’s donations go further. The government will match the first £3 million donated by the UK public.

DEC Chief Executive Saleh Saeed said: “The UK public has, once again, demonstrated their generosity and compassion. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has donated.

“As donations continue to come in, these vital funds will help our agencies scale up their response to this crisis. In recent weeks, we have seen half a million people, mostly Rohingya women and children, flee into Bangladesh; one of the fastest movements of this many people in recent decades.

DEC member charities and other agencies are providing emergency relief – including food, water, shelter and medical care – to children, women and men in makeshift settlements.



Main image: people leaving boats arriving in Bangladesh (photo: Kathleen Prior/CARE)

284 total views, 284 views today