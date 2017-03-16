Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

DEC East Africa Crisis appeal raises £12m in one day

Posted by on 16 March 2017
1 Comment
Six-month-old Dahir - photo: (c) Colin Crowley/Save the Children
In less than 24 hours the UK public has donated £12 million to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s () appeal for the crisis in East Africa.

The first day’s total was made up of £7 million in donations by the public, the first £5 million of which were matched by the UK Government through the Aid Match Fund.

The DEC launched the East Africa Crisis appeal yesterday, 15 March. Drought and conflict have left 16 million people on the brink of starvation and in urgent need of food, water and medical treatment.

On its website the charity acknowledges the latest donors by first name and sum in a ticker-tape style feed across the bottom of the page.

DEC Chief Executive Saleh Saeed said:

“People in the UK have, once again, shown their huge generosity and we’re very grateful for their response to the devastating humanitarian crisis in East Africa.

“The powerful TV appeals highlighted the desperate situation of families, children and older people. This has really struck a chord with the public, who have recognised the urgency of the crisis.”

 

The DEC does not compare totals of different campaigns. Nevertheless, this first day’s total compares favourably with other emergency appeals. You can read our September 2014 summary of recent DEC emergency appeal totals in chart form.

Meanwhile the Scottish government has confirmed that it will donate £200,000 to the appeal.

 

 

Main photo: six-month-old Dahir in Somalia – (c) Colin Crowley/Save the Children

 

 

 

  • The Charity Commission has re-issued its advice on safer giving following the establishment of the DEC appeal.

    The Commission is advising people to take a few simple steps to avoid fraudulent fundraising:

    • Before giving, check the charity’s name and registration number on our Online Register of Charities. It can help you make an informed decision before donating by providing information about each charity, including its charitable purposes and activities, registered contact details, and its compliance and financial history and accounts.

    • Take care when responding to emails or clicking links to a charity’s website to ensure that they are genuine. Instead, search online for your preferred charity to check you have the right web address.

    • If you have any concerns about the legitimacy of a request for donations that appears to come from a charity, don’t hesitate to contact that charity directly to request further information.

    • When approached by collectors on the street, check whether they are wearing a proper ID badge and that any collection tin is sealed.

    • If you think that a collection or appeal is not legitimate, you can report it as a crime to Action Fraud over the phone at 0300 123 2040 or online at

    http://www.actionfraud.police.uk/report-a-fraud/how-to-report-a-fraud

    and inform the Charity Commission online:

    https://www.gov.uk/complain-about-charity

