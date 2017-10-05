City of London Corporation urges firms to give to international appeals after £75,000 donation

The City of London Corporation is encouraging City firms to give to international disaster appeals after donating £75,000 to emergency appeals in Myanmar, South Asia and for those affected by Hurricane Irma.

The donations have all been to the British Red Cross, with £25,000 going to the appeal in Myanmar, £25,000 to the South Asia Floods Emergency Appeal and £25,000 to the Hurricane Irma Appeal.

The support comes from the City of London Corporation’s Disaster Relief Fund, and brings its total donations for 2017/2018 to £100,000. Earlier this year the City Corporation gave £25,000 towards the We Love Manchester Appeal to Manchester City Council following the terror attack in the City in May.

Jeremy Mayhew, Chairman of City of London Corporation’s Finance Committee, said:

“All three of these emergency appeals are helping people in desperate situations. They need all the funds and help they can get to assist as many people as possible. “These appeals are supporting people who have suffered traumatic and life changing experiences and many quickly need the most basic life essentials- food and clean water. “We have made four donations this year to organisations and appeals helping vulnerable people and those affected by major disasters. We encourage City firms to come together and support these appeals as best they can.”

500 total views, 500 views today