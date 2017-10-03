Energy Globe Award 2018 seeks entries

The Energy Globe Foundation is seeking entries for the Energy Globe Award 2018.

The Energy Globe Award is presented annually to sustainable projects or products in the area of environment and energy. Awards are presented on both a national and international level in six categories: Earth, Fire, Water, Air, Youth and Sustainable Plastics. International award recipients of each category are honoured in a ceremony that is broadcast across the world with a prize pool of €10,000 is divided among the winners.

178 countries currently participate in the Award, and the 2016 Award saw 2,000 entries, with the ceremony taking place at the UN Climate Change Conference in Marrakesh. With the 2017 Award still to be presented next January, the deadline for entries to the 2018 Award has been announced as 21 November 2017. National Energy Globe Award winners will be contacted next April, with nominees for the international Energy Globe Award (the World Award for Sustainability) contacted later in the year.

Relevant projects may include those with a focus on the conservation of resources, improvement of air and water quality, energy efficiency, use of renewable energies, recycling or awareness raising in these areas.

More information on how to enter is available on the Award site.

