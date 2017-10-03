Comic Relief seeks evaluation of its Care Home Challenge funding

Comic Relief is to commission an evaluation of the second round of its Care Home Challenge funding and has issued an invitation to tender.

The Comic Relief Care Home Challenge funding provides small grants for care homes to improve the quality of care for residents through the delivery of fun and stimulating activities.

The charity is currently shortlisting grants and expects to make around 15 grants of £10,000-£20,000 to care home providers from across the UK. The grants will start in December 2017 and will last between 18-24 months.

The budget for the evaluation is £33,000 inclusive of VAT and expenses. It will take place between December 2017 and May 2020. Comic Relief expects an evaluation which:

can build on the evaluation of the first round of funding

further investigate the value of the funding

add to the evidence base on wider positive change in the care home sector.

The charity expects to share any useful lessons from the evaluation within the sector.

Experience required

Comic Relief is looking for an external consultant, agency or collaboration with:

Experience of conducting outcome evaluations;

Experience of working with grant makers; and

Experience of evaluating programmes for older people or within care home settings.

The Invitation to Tender is available from Comic Relief.

Expressions of interest or questions about the ITT must be submitted to Alison Berks by 9 October 2017. Full proposals should be submitted by 10am on 23 October 2017.

539 total views, 539 views today