Comic Relief seek evaluation of its Core Strength grants

Comic Relief is looking to commission an evaluation of its Core Strength grants initiative.

These grants provide flexible core funding for 105 small and medium-sized charitable organisations who are rooted in the communities they serve.

The programme was set up in response to the challenges faced by small and medium-sized organisations across the UK and aims to support organisations to be stronger, more resilient and independent, and, as a result, better able to meet the needs of the people they support.

Funder Plus

As well as providing core funding, the programme includes a ‘Funder Plus’ offer. Recipients of the funding receive more support and signposting to additional resources and support, together with small pots of extra regional funding available to buy-in further support or training where necessary.

Evaluation

The budget for this evaluation is £45,000 inclusive of VAT and expenses. It will take place between September 2017 and May 2019. The evaluation aims to understand what the value of core funding has been and what it has enabled organisations to achieve. In addition, Comic Relief wants the evaluation to look at the overall initiative and its design, including the Funder Plus model.

The charity is seeking an external consultant, agency or collaboration with:

• Experience conducting process and outcome evaluations

• Experience of working with grant makers

• An interest in issues facing UK civil society

Those interested in submitting a proposal should contact Alison Berks, Evaluation and Learning Manager at Comic Relief, by 5 July 2017. The charity will collate all questions submitted and respond to them by 10 July.

Full proposals should be submitted by 5pm on 21 July 2017.

The Invitation to Tender is available for download.

