Posted by on 2 October 2017 in News
Record 386,050 apply to run in the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon

Did you secure a place in the 2018 Virgin Money ? The results of the ballot have been announced today.

Securing a place in the event, which is the world’s largest single day fundraising event, was even harder this year. A record 386,050 people applied for a place, up nearly 29% on the 253,930 who applied for the 2017 event.

So charities will soon start to have a sense of how many runners they will have fundraising for them, for those who secured a place via the ballot. Charities with Golden Bonds of course have an additional method of attracting runners.

Just over 58% of the UK applications for 2018 were from people who have never run a marathon and more than 45% of the total UK applicants were women (also a new record).

When will runners hear?

Everyone who has won a place in the ballot will receive a confirmation letter and magazine through the post. Unsuccessful applicants will receive either a magazine or will be emailed an e-zine.

Applicants who have not received their ballot result are asked to wait until Monday 9 October before contacting the London Marathon helpdesk.

Record-breaking fundraising event

Runners in the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon raised more than £61.5 million for charity setting a new record for an annual single day charity fundraising event for the eleventh successive year. That brought the total raised for charity by the world’s greatest marathon to more than £890 million since the event was founded in 1981.

Hugh Brasher, Event Director of the Virgin Money London Marathon, reminded would-be runners that there were still chances for them to run, if they fundraised for a charity.

He said: “The Virgin Money London Marathon is the most popular marathon on the planet with a world record number of people applying in the ballot for 2018. Unfortunately that means a huge number of people will be disappointed after the ballot.

“But I’d remind everyone that there is still a chance to gain a place in the 2018 race by fundraising for a charity. Charities with places available are listed on our website.”

The 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon takes place on Sunday 22 April 2018.

 

 

 

 

