Celebrity fundraising round-up September 2017

Here is our pick of some of the celebrities that are currently supporting charities in a range of ways from hosting events, and helping to raise funds, to becoming patrons and ambassadors.

BBC Radio 5 Live’s Rachel Burden & Retrak

BBC Radio 5 Live’s breakfast presenter Rachel Burden has become ambassador for Manchester based charity Retrak. One of her first roles will be working with charity founder Sir Peter Fahy (pictured) and the team on raising funds to enter a female team into the Street Child World Cup that is being held in Moscow in 2018.

Gardener Toby Buckland & Send a Cow

Gardener, author and award winning broadcaster Toby Buckland has been announced as the new patron of international development charity, Send a Cow. As part of his first duties as patron, Toby will fly to Kenya to meet frontline staff and farmers who are currently working with the charity.

Great time hosting #kryptonchallenge last night raising a huge amount for @RMCHcharity .Great teams,great atmos,great venue @msimanchester👍🎤 — Gordon Burns (@mrgordonburns) September 24, 2017

Presenter Gordon Burns & Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity

North-West Tonight presenter Gordon Burns hosted The Krypton Challenge, a new take on 80s gameshow The Krypton Factor this month, as part of the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity Ball on September 23rd. The event was held at the Revolution Manchester Gallery at the Museum of Science and Industry. All cash raised from each team’s £2,500 entry fee, will be used to buy a state-of-the-art piece of ultrasound equipment to support patients who require heart scans.

Paralympian Ellie Symonds & Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

British Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds swapped the pool for The City this month as she took to the trading floor to help Battersea Dogs & Cats Home on BGC Partners’ Charity Day. BGC’s Charity Day is held each year to commemorate those who died in the 9/11 World Trade Centre attacks in 2001. Celebrity ambassadors representing participating charities join licensed brokers on the trading floors to conduct transactions with BGC clients, with 100 per cent of the revenues from the day donated to those charities.

Rugby International’s Marland Yarde & The Prostate Project

England and Harlequins rugby international, Marland Yarde, has joined The Prostate Project as an Ambassador to spearhead a parliamentary lobby to reduce the age at which black African/Caribbean men can legally request a PSA test from 50 to 45 years. 1 in 4 black African/Caribbean men will get prostate cancer compared to 1 in 8 white men. Yarde will also promote the charity’s ‘Race to the Line’ Appeal to complete the building of a world-class Urology Centre at Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford. The charity already has GBP 1.75m in the bank and needs to raise a further GBP 250,000 to reach its GBP 2m target – almost half the build cost.

Tickets going fast for our 30th birthday on the SS Great Britain! With @theAliceRoberts and @paulsinha hosting. https://t.co/SSSgytanoq — TREE AID (@TREEAID) September 7, 2017

Professor Alice Roberts, comedian Paul Sinha & TreeAid

Television stars Alice Roberts and Paul Sinha are hosting a 30th Anniversary dinner for TreeAid on 16 November on the SS Great Britain. Professor Alice Roberts – known for heading up Channel 4’s ‘Time Team’ and BBC2’s ‘Coast’ is also the charity’s Patron. The night will include a champagne reception, private tours of the once record-breaking passenger steamship and time for professional portrait photography. A three-course dinner and wine will follow, as well as entertainment from Sinha. Guests will also be able to take him on and try to “beat the chaser” as many others have tried on his ITV gameshow The Chase. The event is also supported by Bartercard.

Main image: Ellie Simmonds and Alan Carr

23 total views, 23 views today