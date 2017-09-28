OSCR seeks views on draft fundraising guidance

The OSCR is seeking feedback from fundraisers in Scotland on draft fundraising guidance, in a consultation open until 1 December.

OSCR has separated the draft guidance into two parts: the first looks at fundraising and charity trustee duties, while the second looks at the detailed requirements of the 2009 Regulations that apply to all ‘benevolent fundraising’, rather than solely fundraising by charities.

While the OSCR regulates charities registered in Scotland, it says it does not regulate the full range of ‘benevolent fundraising’ that takes place in Scotland so hopes that separating the guidance in two helps to make the distinction between them clearer and recognise that not all charity trustees will need the technical detail about the 2009 Regulations.

The consultation will help to shape the final guidance, which will be published in early 2018, and the OSCR also welcomes any comments on its revised 2009 Regulations technical guide.

Jude Turbyne, OSCR Head of Engagement, said:

“There have been a lot of changes in the fundraising world over the past few years. We want our guidance on fundraising to provide maximum clarity and the best way to do this is to speak to the sector before it is finalised. “Providing a response to us is quick and easy and we will consider every one we receive appropriately. We hope you take this opportunity to help shape guidance that will contribute to improving fundraising standards across Scotland.”

The consultation can be accessed on the OSCR site.

