ScottishPower Foundation to share £1.25m between 25 charities

Twenty five charities around the UK are to share the £1.25 million annual award fund from the ScottishPower Foundation.

Projects and activities that will take place as a result of the funding include a United Nations-style climate change awareness and action initiative in Wales, a support group for autistic young people with feelings of isolation in Scotland, a musical development course for young carers in England and a UK national roadshow that promotes equal opportunities for deaf children and young people.

The ScottishPower Foundation was established in 2013 with the aim of making “a significant and lasting contribution to society, enhancing the lives of people living in communities throughout the UK”.

It provides funding to registered charities which are involved in:

the advancement of education

environmental protection

citizenship and community development

science

the arts

heritage or culture

the prevention of poverty and relief of disability or other disadvantages.

2019 recipient charities

This year’s funding recipients include:

· Bangor University – Reaching Wider Partnership

· Bendrigg Trust

· Birmingham Disability Resource Centre

· Central Eltham Youth Project

· Changing Faces

· Community First

· Hearts & Minds

· Inter Madrassah Organisation

· Made in Corby

· Maggie Cancer Caring Centers Trust

· Music in Hospitals and Care

· National Autistic Society

· National Deaf Children’s Society

· National Museums Scotland

· Panathlon Foundation

· Red Balloon of the Air

· Size of Wales

· Sussex Wildlife Trust

· Techniquest

· The Customs House Trust

· The Prince’s Foundation

· Theatr Clwyd

· Young Enterprise Scotland

· Young Women’s Trust

· Youth Focus NW

The recipients will also attend an awards ceremony hosted by the ScottishPower Foundation, which gives this year’s selected projects the opportunity to receive a further boost to funding for a specific initiative.

Phillipa Quinn, Fundraising Officer for one of this year’s funded charities, Hearts & Minds, said: “Hearts & Minds is a charity that relies on funding to help us reach the people who need us most. The donation from the ScottishPower Foundation will extend the reach of our Clowndoctors programme – a therapeutic initiative that encourages interaction and communication among vulnerable young people in specialised educational and healthcare settings. We can’t thank them enough for this donation.”

The application period for funding from the ScottishPower Foundation in 2019 is now closed.