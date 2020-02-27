Free consultation offer to help charities with digital

Free one-hour consultations with digital professionals are on offer to charity workers to help them improve their skills.

Digital Candle is a new service jointly developed by Platypus Digital, a consultancy working with charities, and The Catalyst, a charitable initiative supporting charities with digital skills.

Charity leaders are invited to log their interest and indicate what they want to learn about, and Digital Candle will match them with the most appropriate expert. So far, 98 experts have signed up to give their time for free, and the service is also looking for more experts to share their skills.

Matt Collins of Platypus Digital decided to launch the service after reading in the 2019 Lloyds Digital Charity Index that 46% of charity leaders didn’t see digital as relevant to their organisation.

He said:

“When I read the Lloyds report I was surprised. Then I saw others’ shock and outrage on my Twitter feed. I felt something had to be done to change that 46% stat in the 2020 report. The response has been amazing. Digital Candle has been overwhelmed with digital experts wanting to help.”

Experts have carried out 20 sessions so far. Of those, 55% focused on digital strategy. Other questions have included:

How can digital reduce the admin burden within our organisation?

How can we better utilise LinkedIn?

How can we set up Google Ad Grants?

How can digital improve our support for community action?

Digital Candle is part-funded by The Catalyst. Charities needing advice and experts wishing to give advice can both sign up on the Digital Candle website.