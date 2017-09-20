Pennies now accepting in-app donations with Apple Pay

Pennies has become an Apple-verified charity and can now accept in-app donations with Apple Pay, it has announced.

The move gives customers the opportunity to donate using the Pennies digital charity box and Apple Pay for the first time, with Apple Pay working with iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, and Apple Watch. In addition, Pennies is also now offering a new contactless Pennies solution, supported by Worldpay, which is currently available in The Entertainer toyshop.

Alison Hutchinson CBE, CEO of Pennies said:

“We’re thrilled to be able to expand the micro-donation movement across the UK via retailers’ apps and Apple Pay, and to support many more causes and communities as a result. This announcement changes the pace of feel-good giving in the UK, meaning millions more customers could give their small change a big purpose through retailers like Domino’s.”

Gary Grant, Founder and Managing Director of The Entertainer, said:

“It has been so exciting for The Entertainer – as Pennies’ first retailer and now with 1m donations annually raising over £400k – to be the first to adopt its contactless option in our stores. In just a few weeks, we have seen our generous customers’ donations double which will have a huge impact on local children’s hospitals.”

