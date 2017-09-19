The Guardian launches US non-profit to support independent journalism

The Guardian has publicly launched theguardian.org in the US, a nonprofit created to support independent journalism.

Set up by the Scott Trust, which owns Guardian Media Group, theguardian.org will raise funds from individuals and foundations, and has already secured over $1m in grants. It will direct funds raised towards projects covering issues such as climate change, human rights, global development and inequality.

According to The Guardian, in addition to ‘providing grants to support powerful story-telling and independent journalism, the new organization will work to advance freedom of expression and freedom of the press, and explore opportunities for partnerships across academia, think tanks, non-profits, and other organizations.’

Money raised so far includes funding from Skoll Foundation for a solutions-oriented series on climate change in America; support from Humanity United to continue an in-depth look at modern day slavery; and grant from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation to support journalism on the subject of early childhood development.

The nonprofit is chaired by John Paton, founder and former CEO of Digital First Media and a member of the Guardian Media Group Board of Directors. Paton is joined by two independent members, Asha Curran and Lenny Mendonca. It is run by Rachel White, president of theguardian.org, who is also The Guardian’s global EVP of philanthropic and strategic partnerships.

Rachel White said:

“The connection between powerful story-telling and social cause has never been more vital. Across the past six years, philanthropy has played an increasingly significant role in supporting Guardian journalism on issues that critically inform the public–climate change, inequality, women’s rights, and more. The creation of theguardian.org makes it possible for us to forge key strategic partnerships, and engage a wider range of individuals and philanthropic organizations in supporting our global ground-breaking storytelling and reporting.”

