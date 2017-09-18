Gavin & Stacey’s Larry Lamb in new Action for Children TV ad

Actor Larry Lamb is starring in a new TV ad for Action for Children: its first DRTV ad since 2010, aired nationally from today, the 18th September.

Action for Children is running the ad as a pilot with the aim of generating new regular donors that will enable it to grow sustainable income to support its children’s services.

The ad focuses on the abuse and neglect that children suffer from on a daily basis in the UK. It sees Larry Lamb in conversation with Action for Children Family Practitioner Anne-Marie Cowell, discussing the fact that one child dies every week in the UK from abuse and neglect along with how Action for Children can make a difference to the lives of vulnerable children.

Lamb is a long-term supporter of Action for Children. He said:

“I’m a passionate supporter of the work Action for Children does and spending a day with Anne-Marie made me realise just how vital their work is in helping and supporting the most vulnerable children in our society. If this ad can help in any way at all to raise funds or increase awareness of the important work the charity does I’m more than happy to be involved.”

