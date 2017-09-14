Scrapped cars earn donations through Charity Car

With Recycle Week (25 September – 1 October) approaching, charities could raise more funds by encouraging people to donate the proceeds from their unwanted vehicles through Charity Car.

Charity Car offers to collect unwanted cars free of charge, and deal with all the legal paperwork, and ensures that the proceeds raised from scrapping or selling vehicles at auction are given to a charity of the owner’s choice.

Motorists who would like to donate their car can visit the Charity Car website and select one of over 70 charities they wish to donate to the areas of health, the environment, children, international aid, community, rescue or animal welfare. They then enter the vehicle’s registration number and postcode and decide if they would rather deliver their car or have it picked up free of charge. Any car that is accessible can be collected, and can also be picked up from a garage.

Charity Car then assesses the best route to maximise the value of the donation. If the vehicle has reached the end of the road and needs to be scrapped, then this is carried out at one of Charity Car’s nationwide network of fully licensed scrap car recycling centres. If there is still enough life in the vehicle then it is auctioned off.

Scrap car prices vary depending on the vehicle and its location with a current average of £60 for a medium sized car, and auctioned vehicles able to raise more.

Charity Car launched in 2011 backed by CarTakeBack.com and has so far raised over £248,000 for its partner charities.

Make-A-Wish is one of the charities benefitting from the scheme. Spokesperson Katy Cosgrove said:

“Forty-nine vehicles have been donated to us so far, raising a total of over £4,000. This is terrific, as every penny raised helps us grant magical wishes to enrich the lives of children and young people fighting life-threatening conditions.”

UK registered charities can request to join the Charity Car scheme, and if a member of the public want to donate their old car to a specific cause that Charity Car are not partnered with, Charity Car will process the vehicle and pass on the donation to that chosen cause.

