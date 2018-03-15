Unicef NEXTGen doubles fundraising total for Syria in under a year

On the seventh anniversary of the start of the conflict in Syria, Unicef NEXTGen London has announced that it has doubled the amount it has raised to support Unicef’s work with children in the country in under a year. This brings its total so far to over £2m.

Unicef NEXTGen London, a fundraising group of young professionals, raised £1m between its 2014 inception and June 2017, and has since doubled this. The total raised by the group, set up by Layla Yarjani and Hortense Decaux who now lead the initiative across Europe, is the result of a series of successful fundraising events and initiatives including the #CookForSyria and MIGRATE campaigns. NEXTGen London members have been also been involved in Unicef’s campaigning for the children of Syria and have donated other skills and consultancy services in support of the charity’s work.

Unicef NEXTGen London co-chairs Linda Blank and Noura Al-Maashouq, said:

“On behalf of the Unicef NEXTGen London community, we’re so proud to announce that we’ve raised more than £2 million for Unicef, supporting their work for Syrian children. With the conflict in its seventh year, we are infinitely grateful for our community’s commitment and boundless generosity. We will continue to create innovative and impactful opportunities to fundraise and advocate to ensure the children of Syria grow up in safety and with dignity.”

Mike Penrose, Unicef UK Executive Director, said:

“Due to their passion, determination and creativity, the Unicef NEXTGen London team should be immensely proud of reaching the £2m milestone. Doubling the £1m figure in less than a year is a testament to their hard work and commitment, as well as to the innovative fundraising model they have established. The funds will have a huge impact in the lives of Syrian children who are still facing danger every day after seven years of war.”

Image: The NextGen committee.