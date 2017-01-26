Crematorium metal recycling scheme raises over £4,000 for Hereford charity

A fund set up to provide one off payments towards funeral costs for families who have lost a child has benefitted from a grant of £4,337 from a metal recycling scheme at Hereford Crematorium run through the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM).

The ELY Memorial Fund was set up to help families in Herefordshire who lose a son or daughter between the ages of 17 to 25 in a road traffic accident, following the 2010 death of the founders’ daughter, Emma Louise Young, at the age of 23.

More than £4,000 donated to county charity following fundraising scheme at Hereford crematorium https://t.co/Jx1OxDoPF3 — Ely Memorial Fund (@ElyMemorialFund) January 14, 2017

ICCM’s Recycling of Metals Scheme launched in 2005 to ensure that metal recovered from cremated remains were recycled effectively instead of being buried in the ground, so making the process more environmentally friendly and valuable. More than half of the UK’s crematoriums are members of the scheme, which sees proceeds from the recycling donated to charities nominated by scheme members. The recycling only takes place with the written consent of each bereaved family.

Since November 2011, under this scheme Hereford crematorium has so far donated £37,180 to charities including The Haven, Macmillan Cancer Support, Cruse Bereavement Care, Marie Curie Cancer Care, St Michael’s Hospice, Home Start, Phoenix Bereavement Support Services, Winstone’s Wish and Rocky Lee’s Little Feet.

Hereford councillor David Harlow, cabinet member of economy & corporate services said: