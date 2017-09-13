New youth funding from N Ireland government

The Department of Communities (DfC) in Northern Ireland has opened a new funding call to promote good relations and reconciliation for young people in need.

Uniting Opportunities, a small grants programme from the Together: Building a United Community Strategy, will target young people, aged between 11 and 24 years, who identify with the following groups:

Young and Homeless

Young People with poor mental health and/or addictions

Young refugees and asylum seekers

Young offenders (and young people most at risk of offending)

Young people in care

Young people with a disability

Uniting Opportunities projects, which will receive funding from £5,000 to £30,000, will be delivered through sport, physical and creative activity by addressing the barriers to community participation that some young people face.

Stage one of the process is now open for applications. The Stage one information provided will enable DfC to assess applicants’ suitability to deliver projects to the target groups and compile a list of project delivery partners that will be held for a period of up to 24 months. DfC will then issue a call for project proposals, subject to identified need and it is envisaged that the first of these this will take place during October 2017.

DfC are holding a number of workshops this week to discuss the programme in more detail with interested organisations.

Applications for the Uniting Opportunities programme close at 4pm on Friday 22 September 2017.

