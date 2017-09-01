ESF funding call in N Ireland

The Department for the Economy in Northern Ireland is opening a new round of funding under the European Social Fund (ESF).

The Department will accept applications from 11 September until noon on 13 October 2017 for this second call under the programme. The programme will fund activity to enhance and extend employment opportunities, in particular, for those groups at a disadvantage in the labour market who are unemployed, including long term unemployed, or economically inactive.

There will also be a focus on supporting young people aged 16-24 who are not in employment, education or training and on people with a disability. The ESF programme compliments significant funding already provided through existing departmental strategies, policies and programmes

The aim of the ESF programme will be realised through the implementation of four objectives:

• Priority 1: Access to Employment – promoting sustainable and quality employment and supporting labour mobility

• Priority 2: Social Inclusion – promoting social inclusion and combating poverty and any discrimination

• Priority 3: Skills for Growth – investing in education, training and vocational training for skills and life-long

• Priority 4: Technical Assistance – the Technical Assistance (TA) allocation for the Northern Ireland European Social Fund programme

Sixty five projects, mostly in the charitable sector, with a total value of £105 million, are currently operational under the 1st call of funding. The period of funding offered runs from 1 April 2015 to 31 March 2018.

The Department is hosting two information events about the funding – in Cookstown on 5 September and 7 September in Belfast. Details and registration is on the website.

