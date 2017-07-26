Fund created to support NI charities through Brexit

The Community Foundation for Northern Ireland has launched the Northern Ireland Brexit Dialogue Fund to help community organisations navigate their way through Brexit.

According to the Foundation, the Northern Ireland Brexit Dialogue Fund has been created to support organisations who are actively planning how to ensure that those most on the margins of society are not further excluded as a result of Brexit, as well as to help community and voluntary organisations that are also thinking about how Brexit will affect their own future.

New #Brexit Fund launched by @CFNIreland to help community organisations think, plan & lobby as they approach Brexit https://t.co/bccb1S2vhu pic.twitter.com/A7dfrYj9Nn — UKCF (@UKCF_tweets) July 17, 2017

Its aim is to enable conversations between different communities who are exploring the consequences of Brexit; and make it easier for them to share and examine the information available, and construct a communications plan.

Grants from £1,000 up to £10,000 are available, and the fund is aimed at:

Organisations who can mobilise / connect with local community groups

Organisations with an income over £250k will particularly need to show how local community leadership is driving their discussion

Organisations who can show how they will connect local people to the broader

Those with an understanding of the economics of Brexit

Organisations who will ensure inclusion of groups who are on the margins of this conversation

Those with a willingness to attend a conference where learning will be shared

Those with a willingness to participate in an ongoing online conversation about learning

The closing date for applications is 1pm on 1st September. Further information and the online application form is available on the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland’s website.

