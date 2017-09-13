Over 100 charities use DontSendMeACard.com

Social enterprise DontSendMeACard.com reports that over 100 UK charities have now signed up to its charity ecard platform.

Charities such as Headway, Sumatran Orangutan Society, the British Deaf Association and the Royal Life Saving Society can now encourage their supporters to send digital cards and donate the cost of printed cards to their cause. Individuals can use cards for a range of occasions from Christmas to birthdays, weddings and anniversaries.

Charities using the platform can customise their presence on it and the cards that their supporters can choose from, including uploading of custom ecard designs.

DontSendMeACard, a social enterprise set up in 2013, can be used by individual and corporate supporters of a charity. Users simply donate the equivalent in cost of cards and stamps, and send ecards via email or share to Facebook.

DontSendMeACard states that the UK greetings card market is worth £1.7bn a year.

Its founder Alex Furness says: “The system is built for charities – and with a host of tools and promotional materials at their disposal – they can very easily start fundraising after joining. We’ve seen generous individuals give as much as £200.00 in lieu of cards and stamps, making it a great source of additional charitable income this Christmas”.

