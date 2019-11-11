Vision Foundation launches fund to support London’s blind & partially sighted

The Vision Foundation has launched a new fund to address the most pressing issues affecting blind and partially sighted people in London today.

The Vision Fund is designed to fund projects changing lives amongst London’s visually impaired communities and will be available to projects that address one of the following three key priorities:

Opening London up

Everyone living, working or visiting London should have access to the cultural, economic and social opportunities of the city.

Empowering those at-risk

Supporting groups that can face a “double disadvantage”: when facing sight loss, those from the BAME community, older people, women, those living on a low income and those with other disabilities risk experiencing poorer outcomes. In addition, some consequences of sight loss lack support, such as the heightened risk of domestic violence, poverty or poor mental health.

Preventing avoidable blindness

200,000 people live with sight loss in the capital and just under 700,000 (1 in 12 adults) with a sight threatening condition, with figures set to increase significantly by 2030. An estimated 50% of sight loss is avoidable, but not currently avoided.

The Vision Foundation supports established organisations delivering services directly to blind and partially sighted people across London. This new fund is open to organisations operating services and projects that can demonstrate a track record of success and evidence the effectiveness of their work.

The Vision Foundation’s Chief Executive, Olivia Curno, said the Vision Fund was a new opportunity for organisations to make London accessible for everyone with sight loss and work to reduce preventable blindness.