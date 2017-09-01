New fast.MAP guide aims to help charities maximise legacy fundraising

Fast.MAP bas published a guide for charities on maximising legacy fundraising by better understanding how to inspire people to leave a gift in their Will.

Fast.MAP partnered with Freestyle Marketing to develop A Guide to Maximising Legacy Fundraising Consideration. It aims to help charities increase their income from legacies by understanding the major motivations and barriers to leaving gifts in Wills, how propensity to give is affected by sector, audience, and the charity itself, and how to use this data to better communicate with those more likely to consider leaving a legacy.

In his foreword to the guide, David Cole, Managing Director of fast.MAP says:

“Whilst legacy fundraising presents a huge opportunity it is notoriously difficult to measure. The length of time that an engaged donor can take to leave a legacy and the relatively limited access to performance data are the main causes of this measurement deficiency. Therefore, an understanding of how specific donors to specific charities are leaving a legacy is vital to justify and direct precious marketing budgets. “This new industry measurement system defines motivators and barriers for donors to different casual sectors and will also provide tracking to plot future progress. The guide’s aim is to explain how the performance of legacy marketing can be improved through this benchmark measurement.”

Fast.MAP’s guide is available at £50 + VAT. It is available free to Institute of Fundraising and Remember A Charity members. UK Fundraising readers can also download it for free using the code MAXLEGUKF.

