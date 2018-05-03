Grant software company expands

A Northern Ireland technology company which makes software for grant makers is expanding its workforce.

Founded in 2001, grant management software specialists Fluent Technology is taking on an extra 18 staff. Current clients of the company include the PRS Foundation, Belfast City Council, the Royal British Legion and Imperial College Healthcare Charity.

The first version of the company’s grants administration product, Flexi-Grant, was developed in 2013. The first application was used to build an online grant management system for a local tourist organisation.

Fluent managing director Keith Turkington says Flexi-Grant is designed for the more complex end of the grants administration market, with, for instance, the facility to do peer review of research grant applications.

While Flexi-Grant is aimed at grant givers anywhere, the majority of the market for the software is the London area where the company has around has 80% of its current client base.

Mr Turkington says that while there are nearly 14,000 grant giving bodies in the UK, around 500-600 would be the size and capacity to use Flexi-Grant.